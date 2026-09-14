JAY-Z on Being Inspired by ‘Fearless’ Beyoncé & Nerves for Blue Ivy (Exclusive)

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JAY-Z spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of his new documentary series “JAY-Z IN 8,” a candid and intimate conversation with the rap superstar and Rick Rubin.

He reflected on maturing as an artist and always wanting to keep challenging himself.

JAY-Z said of looking back at lyrics he wrote when he was younger, “A lot of manifesting was in there... It’s quite astonishing you know in a lot of ways. I felt it, you know, I believed it but just to see it all come to fruition is just and just to sit with it and have discussions around it, it’s like one of those moments it’s like, ‘Wow.’”

As for how his work has evolved after becoming a husband and father, he said, “Just maturity in general, you know, just trying to find that space where you're staying true to yourself because… as an artist… there’s a lot of traps and you can fall in the traps of, you know, trying to recreate your own success… It’s quite frightening to, like, you know try new territory.”

He said you have to “keep challenging yourself” and “push forward” and just sit in that uncomfortableness.

JAY-Z also spoke about his daughter Blue Ivy stepping into the spotlight, sharing, “I’m more nervous for her than I am for myself. Yeah, for sure. But she put in the work and she’s a student and she loves it. So, just to watch her find a way is just extraordinary as well.”

He raved over “fearless” wife Beyoncé, telling Mona, “I’m super inspired by her. I think she’s a phenomenal producer and writer. And she’s fearless. She tries all kind of stuff. Some things she does I’m like, I couldn’t do that. She’ll be sitting in the back, like, hollering ad libs and it’s just, you know, I’ll get in the way of myself, you know, I get too self-conscious about it. And she’ll just try anything, anything… she feels in the moment. You don’t have to keep it, but she tries things. She’s very adventurous and her recall is amazing. She’s an amazing producer. I think, you know, because she’s such an extraordinary singer, people underrate the producer that she is. She’s one of the best I’ve ever seen.”

JAY-Z also talked about growing up in the public housing known as the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn.

The father of three said, “Marcy’s given me so much self-worth and integrity, you know, when you grow up in those type of environments, the way you carry yourself is life of death, you know? So, those lessons I’ve taken, you know, with me this whole journey.”

He went on, “I’m grateful to grow up in such a magical place. It was tough and it was hard, but the lessons were there and you know, just growing up around people with so much pride and so much, again integrity and loyalty, like all those little gems that I got super early and then you know by the time my first album came out I was 26 years old. So, I had a wealth of knowledge and I lived a lot of life, so all those lessons... Marcy shaped me in that way.”