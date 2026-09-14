Janelle James Says ‘Abbott Elementary’ 100th Episode Table Read Is ‘Historic’ (Exclusive)

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“Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James was gorgeous in Roberto Cavalli at the 2026 Emmys!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Janelle about her stand-up comedy tour and the “Abbott Elementary’s” 100th episode table read.

During the conversation, Janelle shared that she’s returning to her roots whenever production on the hit ABC comedy is on hiatus.

“In our off season from ‘Abbott,’ I go back on tour as a stand-up comedian,” she shared. “I get to perform in front of audiences an get instant feedback and make people laugh in a different way and get my ideas out there. I love to perform in any medium.”

The actress also reflected on recently participating in the table read for “Abbott Elementary’s” 100th episode.

“It’s crazy because we’ve just been going and going. I haven’t realized that we were so close,” she noted. “People say it, but it hasn’t really like sunk in until we did the table read.”

“At one point, I read the list of the other shows that have made it to that [milestone] and they’re iconic,” Janelle said. “‘M*A*S*H,’ ‘All in the Family,’ ‘Modern Family,’ and ‘Friends,’ then ‘Abbott Elementary.’ So, I feel amazing — what a feat we’ve taken on, and not only have we taken on and accomplished, but in this day and age where broadcast and those type of longevity doesn’t really exist anymore.”