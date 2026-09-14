How to Watch the 2026 Emmys

Emmys

The 2026 Emmys Awards will take place tonight, September 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles!

The show is airing at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The Emmys are hosted by “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay, who recently told “Extra” she might be doing “a little song and dance for you all!”

Hargitay said of being asked to host, “Of course, I was intimidated. You can’t not be intimidated because also I’m… a little bit of a surprising choice because historically they do comedians and I wouldn’t call myself a comedian, but I think that for spirit, I get an A because I’m super excited.”