Award Shows September 14, 2026
How to Watch the 2026 Emmys
The 2026 Emmys Awards will take place tonight, September 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles!
The show is airing at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
The Emmys are hosted by “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay, who recently told “Extra” she might be doing “a little song and dance for you all!”
Hargitay said of being asked to host, “Of course, I was intimidated. You can’t not be intimidated because also I’m… a little bit of a surprising choice because historically they do comedians and I wouldn’t call myself a comedian, but I think that for spirit, I get an A because I’m super excited.”
There is some major competition among the shows this year. “The Pitt” nabbed 26 nominations, “Hacks” earned 24, “Widow’s Bay” scored 19 nods its first season, and “Pluribus” has 18.