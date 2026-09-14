Award Shows September 14, 2026
‘Hacks’ Actress Megan Stalter Transforms into Emmys Statuette at Emmys 2026
“Hacks” star Megan Stalter had the cameras flashing on the red carpet at the 2026 Emmys!
On Monday night, Megan showed up as an Emmy statuette, rocking gold paint, wings, and a gold ensemble to pull off the look!
When asked who designed her look and if she was wearing Versace, Stalter played coy, saying, “This is a remake because, well, let’s say I’m not a size three.”
Stalter really committed to her look, even recreating the Emmy statue pose while standing by her “Hacks” co-star Paul W. Downs.
This year, Megan is nominated for the first time for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
The award eventually went to Kate O’Flynn for her performance on “Widow’s Bay.”