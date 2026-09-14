Award Shows September 14, 2026
Emmys 2026 — The Complete Winners List!
Check out some of the 2026 Emmy nominees and winners below:
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Diplomat”
“The Gilded Age”
“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
“Paradise”
“The Pitt”
“Pluribus”
“Slow Horses”
“Your Friends & Neighbors”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Shrinking”
“Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
"All Her Fault"
"The Beast in Me"
"Beef"
"DTF St. Louis"
"Love Story"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” WINNER
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
Steve Carell, “Rooster”
Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” WINNER
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”
Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”
Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” WINNER
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
Sepideh Moafi “The Pitt”
Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”
Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”
Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
Tom Pelphrey, “Task” WINNER
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Brittany Allen, “The Pitt”
Tal Anderson, “The Pitt”
Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”
Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”
Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”
Shailene Woodley, “Paradise” WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”
Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt” WINNER
Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”
Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”
Jonathan Pryce,”Slow Horses”
Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay” WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Megan Stalter, “Hacks”
Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay” WINNER
Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay” WINNER
Cherry Jones, “Hacks”
Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”
Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”
Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”
Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”
“Widow’s Bay,” Hamish Linklater
Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”
Rob Reiner, “The Bear” WINNER
Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” WINNER
Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis” WINNER
Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”
Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”
Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”
Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”
Richard Gadd, “Half Man”
David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis” WINNER
Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”
Charles Melton, “Beef”
Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”
Outstanding Variety Series
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
“Dancing With the Stars”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef"
“The Traitors” WINNER
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
“Antiques Roadshow” WINNER
“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”
“Love Is Blind”
“Queer Eye”
“Shark Tank”
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
"America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”
“Love on the Spectrum” WINNER
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”
“Summer House”
“Welcome to Wrexham”
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”
Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”
Ariana Madix, “Love Island USA”
Jeff Probst, “Survivor”