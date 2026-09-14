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Check out some of the 2026 Emmy nominees and winners below:

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends & Neighbors”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“Widow’s Bay”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"All Her Fault"

"The Beast in Me"

"Beef"

"DTF St. Louis"

"Love Story"

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Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” WINNER

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

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Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell, “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” WINNER

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” WINNER

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey, “Task” WINNER

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen, “The Pitt”

Tal Anderson, “The Pitt”

Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”

Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”

Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”

Shailene Woodley, “Paradise” WINNER



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt” WINNER

Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”

Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”

Jonathan Pryce,”Slow Horses”

Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay” WINNER

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay” WINNER

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay” WINNER

Cherry Jones, “Hacks”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”

“Widow’s Bay,” Hamish Linklater

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Rob Reiner, “The Bear” WINNER

Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac, “Beef”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis” WINNER

Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”

Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”

Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Gadd, “Half Man”

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis” WINNER

Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”

Charles Melton, “Beef”

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”

Outstanding Variety Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“Dancing With the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef"

“The Traitors” WINNER

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” WINNER

“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

"America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”

“Love on the Spectrum” WINNER

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Summer House”

“Welcome to Wrexham”