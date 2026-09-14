Emmys 2026: See the Stars Getting Ready

Emmy attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at how they got ready for the 2026 show.

Emmy nominees and sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning snapped a photo wearing white shirts with their characters' names on them! Elle is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Margot's Got Money Troubles," and Dakota was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "All Her Fault."

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"Love Story" star Constance Zimmer danced to Florence + the Machine's "Hunger" on Instagram. Zimmer was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Ann Marie Messina, and wrote, “Having not won in my category last weekend, I can fully live in this day and this moment to celebrate what we all did together.”

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Stephen Amell showed off his all-black look as he made his way to the big show.

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"Extra's" own Derek Hough showed off his Emmys hairstyle.

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"Gilded Age" actress Denée Benton was ready for her close up.

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Lance Bass gave fans an inside peek as he got ready, followed by his red carpet look.

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"Hacks" star and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee Hannah Einbinder was ready for a toast as she posted a photo of a bottle and two glasses.

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Emmys presenter Brooks Nader showed off some of her beauty essentials.