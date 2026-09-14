Emmys 2026: Richard Gadd on ‘Science’ Behind Gaining 90 Lbs. for ‘Half Man’ (Exclusive)

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“Half Man” star Richard Gadd spoke to “Extra’s” Derek Hough on the red carpet at the 2026 Emmys.

He dished on putting on 90 lbs. for the role, sharing, “It was really, really difficult. I think I’m naturally skinny, so my body resisted it at all costs.”

Gadd went on, “I ate loads. I had a nutritionist and a personal trainer on that show that were they were super helpful… I was put on a diet. Like, meals were getting made for me in England and they were getting sent up and I had to eat them at certain times and I was doing a lot of dirty bulking so I’d start out very high-calorie and then as we got to filming, I would taper off the diet and I would be doing more cardio to burn the fat.”

Richard explained, “There was a real science behind it. They did great. There were times along the process where I was going, ‘Am I going to get there?’… But they had such faith in it and they were brilliant.”

He also reflected on being back at the Emmys after the huge success of “Baby Reindeer.”

Gadd said, “I never paid attention to any of the rumors or anything. I didn't know where we stood. So, I went in with genuine not knowing what was going to happen. And to come away with like — ‘Baby Reindeer’ got six awards in the end — it was so surreal and it was the greatest night of my life.”