‘DWTS’ Season 35 Preview: The Celebs to Watch in the Ballroom!

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The buildup is intense!

“Extra” is previewing “Dancing with the Stars” Season 35 with the celebs to watch, including Jenna Dewan, Julia Stiles, Harry Shum Jr., and more!

Jenna already has some dance moves, showcasing them in her breakout role in the 2006 movie “Step Up.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough recently spoke with Jenna, who is owning it. She said, “I have a dance background. Of course, I trained in a whole different way, but this is a challenge for me.”

Julia showed off her hip-hop moves in a movie called “Save the Last Dance,” but she’ll be getting more classical for “Dancing with Stars.”

She told Derek, “I do love a cha-cha, but I’m excited for our first dance. I just want to get started… The anticipation has been a lot.”

Tatyana Ali, Will Smith’s cousin on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” will hit the dance floor and reunite with her on-screen brother Carlton, aka Alfonso Ribeiro.

She shared, “There were tears and we keep in touch. When he was on the show, I was there during the finals and I came to visit him to cheer him on. I’m just proud of him and what he’s done on the show.”

Harry Shum Jr. also knows his way around the ballroom, often busting a move on “Glee.”

Harry knows the judges are gonna have high expectations, telling Derek, “That’s going to be the hardest part… Coming from like a freestyler, where like you can kind of pull things off and be like, ‘Oh, that’s your thing,’ as opposed to now, it’s like she’s telling me how to extend my [arms], point my toes, and like at extension, chest up, ribs in.”