Dexter Sol Ansell on Wrapping ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

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“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” stars Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell were handsome for the red carpet at the 2026 Emmy Awards!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with the two stars, who reflected on the show’s success and shared an update on Season 2.

The co-stars revealed they wrapped on filming Season 2 just a few weeks ago, with Dexter noting that he’s now growing his hair back after shaving his head for the role.

With a whirlwind response to the first season, Dexter described what the experience has been like since then.

He said, “It’s been an amazing experience because obviously it was a challenging but rewarding show. We’ve been through a lot for the first season, and to get it out there to everyone [to] see it — it’s been absolutely amazing. It’s been recognized and now we’re here at the Emmys!”

The 11-year-old actor, who appears bald in the series, is once again sporting his signature blond locks.

“Got the Eminem look now,” Peter joked while praising his young co-star.

Peter commented, “Sometimes I get a little bit nervous because I just want to make sure he thinks I’m a good actor because he’s such a good actor himself. It’s been a pleasure.”

As for celebrating Emmy night, Dexter has another milestone on his mind.

“I’m going to be all night partying — birthday partying because my birthday’s on Wednesday,” Dexter shared. “So, this is the best birthday present ever.”