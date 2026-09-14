‘Buffy’ Stars Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz Acknowledge Co-Stars’ Tragic Deaths

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Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz paid tribute to their late “Buffy” co-stars during the 2026 Emmys.

Gellar and Boreanaz reunited to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

After some banter about their characters Buffy and Angel, Gellar took a serious turn, telling the audience, “David and I would like to acknowledge that it has been a tough two years for our beloved cast and crew, and we feel very lucky to have known and worked with such amazing people.”

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The cast lost three stars: Michelle Trachtenberg, who died in February 2025 at just 39; Nicholas Brendon, who died in March of this year at 54; and Anthony Head, who died in June at 72.

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Ahead of the tribute, Sarah and David joked about their characters’ age difference.

Boreanaz said, “I mean, when you think about it, it is kind of crazy, right? A teenage girl chosen by fate to fight vampires, demons, forces of darkness and she falls in love with a vampire with a soul, carrying around a couple 100 years of regret.”

Gellar added, “A much, much older vampire with a soul and agonizing remorse about his past. For those of you who don’t know, his character was 241 years old.”

David quipped, “So, a May-December romance?”

Gellar added, “More like a May-December 1787 romance.”

Boreanaz went on, “I always thought that Buffy and Angel would end up together.”