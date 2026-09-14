Bob Mackie, Fashion Designer Who Never Went Out of Style, Dies at 87

Bob Mackie, the quintessentially American designer who designed every costume on “The Carol Burnett Show” and dressed everyone from Cher to Sabrina Carpenter, has died at 87.

The New York Times reports that his design director Joe McFate confirmed Mackie’s passing on Monday in Palm Springs.

“He dressed every spangly woman in show business,” Frank DeCaro, who wrote “Unmistakably Mackie: The Fashion and Fantasy of Bob Mackie” (1999), told the outlet.

Mackie’s most famous muse, Carol Burnett, 93, wrote on Instagram, “Sadness doesn’t come close to how I feel. I loved him very much. As for his genius, there are fashion designers who don’t do costumes and there are costume designers who don’t do fashion. Bob did it all. There was no one like him.”

It was Burnett who hired Mackie in 1967 to create the costumes for her variety show. Neither could have known that Mackie’s prolific output (upwards of 60 costumes a week for the cast and guest stars through 1978) would eventually include one of the most famous costumes ever created, Burnett’s “Went with the Wind!” gown made of curtains.

When Burnett appeared in the “Gone with the Wind” parody sketch with a straight face, sporting that look — complete with a curtain rod across her shoulders — the sustained laughter from the studio audience was endless. Complimented by Harvey Korman’s Clark Gable parody character Ratt Butler, Burnett’s Starlet O’Hara replied, “I saw it in the window and I just couldn’t resist it.”

The costume is in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Mackie was born March 24, 1939, in Monterey Park, California.

Though he studied art and design, his talent was more a product of on-the-job training; he left school to sketch costumes for Paramount. Working under designer Ray Aghayan, Mackie became his romantic partner. Neither man was especially open about their relationship, which lasted from 1963 until Aghayan’s death at 83 in 2011. Mackie did speak candidly about their time together for the first time in the acclaimed 2024 documentary “Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion.”

Mackie intersected with iconic fashion early on, having been hired by Jean Louis to create the original sketch for what became Marilyn Monroe’s nude-illusion gown she wore to President John F. Kennedy’s birthday party at Madison Square Garden in 1962.

Louis’ creation sold to Ripley’s Believe It or Not for nearly $5 million in 2016, and was infamously worn by Kim Kardashian to the Met Gala in 2022.

Mackie’s big break came when one of Hollywood’s most famous — and Oscar-awarded — designers, Edith Head, brought him on board to help design costumes for the 1963 movies “Donovan’s Reef” and “A New Kind of Love.”

He began a long history of dressing showgirls in baubles and beads when he was hired by Mitzi Gaynor in 1966 to deck her out for her Las Vegas shows.

He went on to design for Diana Ross, including sharing an Oscar nomination with Aghayan for their work in her film “Lady Sings the Blues” (1972).

Another of his mainstays was Cher, whose revealing TV costumes bore his stamp. Her Mohawk look at the 1986 Oscars was a Mackie. As was often the case, Mackie’s looks not only spoke for themselves, but required a one-liner — Cher emerged in the outlandish outfit on the Oscars stage to snark the classic line, “As you can see, I did receive my Academy booklet on how to dress like a serious actress.”

Some of his other clients included Marlene Dietrich, Judy Garland, Ann-Margret, Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Bernadette Peters, Beyoncé, P!nk, RuPaul and Sabrina Carpenter.

Madonna was wearing a sparkly white Mackie when she showed up to the 1991 Oscars with Michael Jackson on her arm, wearing it onstage while performing “Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man).”

Stylist Law Roach, who put Zendaya in vintage Mackie, wrote on Instagram today, “Thank you to my fashion father and one of the greatest designers in the history of American fashion. 🤍”