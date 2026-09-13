Zach Hickerson, Brother of Hayden Panettiere’s Ex, Spills to TMZ After Arrest

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Zach Hickerson, the brother of Brian Hickerson, the late Hayden Panettiere’s controversial boyfriend, is opening up following a knock-down, drag-out bar fight landed him in jail.

Hickerson was arrested Friday after a physical altercation at a Greenville, South Carolina, bar.

Spotted by TMZ upon his release Sunday, Zach did not detail the alleged incident, but did pop off on the pressure he says he and his brother are under following Panettiere’s tragic death on August 16.

“It’s just super frustrating,” he told the outlet, “all that we’ve been through and all the rumors that get started and then people believe them and then they attack as a result of the rumors.”

He also asserted people are all too willing to “fill in their own holes” when it comes to information posted online that he suggests is not the whole story.

According to TMZ, Zach and Brian were at Wild Wing Café in Greenville Friday when they were heckled by fellow patrons.

On video, Brian is seen tossing a stool — but he was released without being arrested. Zach was not so lucky, getting booked for disorderly conduct.

Zach went on to hint to TMZ that he will tell his side of things — one day.