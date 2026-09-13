Alan Ritchson Separates from Wife of 20 Years

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“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson took to social media this weekend to confirm his 20-year marriage is ending.

“After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” he wrote in a statement.

“We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world,” he went on.

“Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us — or the love and respect we will always share. The best gift we can give one another — and our boys — right now is friendship, grace and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be.”

He continued, “We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming. Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in.”

“We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion.”

In conclusion, he wrote, “Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority.”

The note was AI-signed by both Alan and his estranged wife, each of whom shared it on Instagram. Alan added a broken-heart emoji and turned off comments.