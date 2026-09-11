Travis Kelce Calls Wedding to Taylor Swift: ‘Best Night of My Life’

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Travis Kelce is raving about his wedding to Taylor Swift in a new interview with ESPN set to air on Monday.

Kelce and Swift tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden with about 1,000 guests in attendance.

ESPN’s Chris Berman asked Kelce about the nuptials in a sit-down with his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

People magazine reports that in a clip that aired Friday, Berman said to Travis, “I heard you got married. Is this true?”

Kelce replied, “This is true, this is true,” teasing, “Didn’t I see you there?”

Travis gushed, “It was the best night of my life. Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air.”

Patrick, who attended with wife Brittany Mahomes, added, “My perspective, it was a lot of fun, I did a little dancing. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason.”

Travis recently opened up about the wedding on his “New Heights” podcast, too.

He said of having it at MSG, “We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions. And we needed it to be a private feel. And MSG went above and beyond to give us that.”

Their wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler, Travis’ “Happy Gilmore 2” co-star.

Giving a shout-out to Adam, Travis said, “He has been just the f**king best person on this planet. And for him to be up for getting ordained in the state of New York and marrying me and Taylor in the way he did, in the very, you know, Sandman style and giving us more than we could have ever imagined in that moment, knowing that, it was the biggest night of both of our lives. It was, it was absolutely insane, man.”

The wedding was attended by countless stars, including Brad Pitt, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and Tom Brady.

Travis recalled, “It was so cool to see how everybody interacted, and with no phones comes people not having to be on guard and feel that whatever that feeling is for everyone.”

“It makes everyone be in the moment and be present,” Kelce added. “And it was it was so cool seeing everyone from my childhood, not only mesh with Taylor and her childhood and her family and friends and people that she works with, to who we’ve come in counter with over our career and who we just admire as people and have become good friends with now.”