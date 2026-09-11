Tom Hardy Reacts to Helen Mirren Defending Him Amid ‘MobLand’ Drama (Exclusive)

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Tom Hardy chatted with “Extra” on the red carpet in London for “MobLand” Season 2.

The show centers on the Harrigans and Stevensons, two feuding crime families in London. Tom plays Harry Da Souza, a fixer working for matriarch Maeve Harrigan (Dame Helen Mirren) and her relatives.

Tom reacted to Helen defending him after reports of tensions on set and telling Variety he’s “absolutely remarkable.”

Hardy said, “Oh, bless her… It’s very kind of her… I love Helen. She’s my friend. So, you know, it’s been an interesting few months watching..."

Tom also praised Helen’s performance as Maeve, gushing, “You must never judge a book by its covers, ever, and then, you know, Helen’s got an extraordinary range and she’s a A-list, massive heavyweight actress… It’s lovely to see her let the devil out.”

He added of her character, “I think that’s what's deliciously wicked about Maeve is that she can really push the envelope.”

Hardy also spoke about his character Harry, saying, “I try to personally steer away from a stereotype because obviously there’s a lot of gangstering going on in the show. It’s a gangster crime show in that aspect. I try to play against that and present somebody who you’d probably invite into your house.”

Tom added, “I really enjoyed my time playing Harry and being with him. He’s good and the cast is exceptional. It’s a beautifully written piece and I’m very fortunate.”

As for how he decompresses from his roles, Hardy said, “I train, that’s it… I’m quite boring… I'm too old… Just stopping working is decompression alone… I do enjoy breathing in-between jobs."