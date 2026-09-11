Robin Roberts & Sherri Shepherd Tell Story of Last Rescued 9/11 Survivor Genelle Guzman

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“Extra” was at the premiere of Lifetime’s “Robin Roberts Presents: Angel in the Rubble,” a new TV movie about Genelle Guzman, the final survivor to be rescued from the rubble of 9/11.

Genelle was trapped for 27 hours and believes a man named Paul, who stayed by her side until her rescue, may have been a guardian angel.

Robin called it an “incredible story of hope and perseverance,” while Sherri, who plays Genelle, said, “I’m really hoping that I can give a voice to her story and do her honor as well as the first responders and, you know, the courageous people.”

Roberts added, “Twenty-seven hours buried in the rubble like that… For her to say that she wasn’t sure who it was that she was speaking to, though she said she was speaking to a higher being, but she truly believes that somebody was there with her, and that faith.”

The movie is based on Guzman’s memoir. She told “Extra,” “I recovered that faith being under there because I was not a faithful person before. He heard my cry. He heard my prayer. And I’m here today to tell the story.”

Sherri added, “The script got me and Genelle’s story got me. It touched me as a mother and also as a woman of faith… as a mother trying to picture my son Jeffrey… me having to say goodbye. It was really very emotional. Losing your friends, your best friends that you’ve worked with. You know, it was a lot of trauma in my head.”

Shepherd continued, “Genelle Guzman is a woman of strength and resilience and because of this, she’s found purpose and she’s found a passion of sharing her story in hopes of inspiring people that no matter what, if we wake up, you can get through it.”