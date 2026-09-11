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Pete Davidson, 32, is reflecting on the tragic loss of his father Scott on the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Scott was a firefighter with New York City’s Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights.

Pete spoke with the New York Post about losing his dad and why it is “extra tough” this year.

“I thought, ‘Oh, he was an old guy. He’s 33,’” Davidson said. “But now I’m there, and I have a kid, and that would be like my kid not having her dad.”

Pete is the father of Scottie, born December 2025, and shared, “So, this year is extra tough, but also extra beautiful because I get to spend the day with Scottie. It’ll be very healing and special.”

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Davidson said his dad’s nickname was Scotty and that he thought it was “really cool” that his ex Elsie Hewitt “also wanted to name her Scottie."

He said of their daughter, “When she arrived, we both looked at her and were like, ‘She looks like a Scottie.’ It’s nice to keep that name alive.”

Pete said that Scottie always loved looking at a photo of his dad that was above the sink where she had her baths. After he moved back to Brooklyn, he put up the picture in a different spot. He said, “Scottie always turns her head and looks at him.”

Pete added, “I don’t know what I believe in, but I like to think that his presence is somehow around.”

As for telling Scottie about her grandfather, Pete said, “Luckily, I have some time. Honestly, this year is way harder than it’s been in a really long time because I have Scottie, and now I’m the age that my dad was when he died. So I’m just kind of like, ‘Holy sh*t.’”

When the time comes, Davidson said, “I have old videos and pictures and stuff, and I’m excited to share the classic stories I have of him with her.”

Davidson said one thing that helped him get through the tragic loss was a therapeutic summer camp near Boston called America’s Camp.

“I went for six or seven years,” he said. “My sister and I went every summer for a week, and it was awesome. We had counselors from all over the world, like Wales and Australia, who volunteered their time. It was a free camp. People worked there just for the love.”

The comedian said Taylor Swift performed for the kids one year, revealing, “I ran into Taylor at ‘SNL’ a couple of years ago and thanked her for performing at America’s Camp — and she remembered.”

He said of his fellow campers, “We all love each other. There are people from Boston and New Hampshire. It wasn’t just firefighters and police we lost. It was people on the flights and people who were in the city that day.”

“It was people from all over. They stopped doing the camp because we all grew up, but whenever we see each other, we’re immediately thrown back to really good times. It was nice to have a camp full of people who got it. We all shared this thing.”

Pete is also giving back to 9/11 causes in different ways. He just teamed up with Jon Stewart for “NYC Still Rising After 25 Years: A 9/11 Comedy Benefit” at Madison Square Garden on September 10 to raise money for charities that help 9/11 first responders and their families.

He also spoke out in support of 9/11 Day and its UNIITE For Good campaign, which is aiming to generate one million good deeds around the country.