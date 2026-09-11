‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jessi Draper & Jordan Ngatikaura Settle Divorce (Report)

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“Mormon Wives” star Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura have reportedly reached a divorce settlement.

According to TMZ, the two signed off on the divorce on Thursday, but details have not been released.

In March, Jordan filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

A week later, Jessi claimed that she was blindsided by the divorce filing.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Jessi said, “My heart sunk because we agreed to tell our children together before filing and we haven't done that, including his daughter, who’s like 13 years old.”

Jordan’s filing came after Jessi admitted to engaging in an emotional affair with “Vanderpump Villa” star Marciano Brunette in the third season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

In May, Jessi and Marciano had everyone talking when they hit the red carpet together at the American Music Awards.

At the star-studded event, Jessi told People magazine, “I am single, and we’re just spending time together.”

She added, “I’m going through a divorce, so I’m not trying to be in anything serious. We had a connection, so we’re just revisiting that. And he’s really been there for me. He knows my history — what I’ve been through — and we’re having fun right now.”

Marciano quipped, “I’m having fun.”