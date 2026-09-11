Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky Welcome First Child (Report)

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Lady Gaga, 40, and fiancé Michael Polansky, 42, have welcomed their first child, reports Page Six.

The paper included photos of the couple on a stroll with a newborn in Northern California. In the pics, Gaga has the baby snuggled in a carrier at her chest.

The singer looks comfortable in loose pants and a jacket, with her hair pulled back and sunglasses on. Meanwhile, Michael is dressed in a casual hoodie, shorts and baseball cap.

Page Six noted that Gaga’s agent Alexandra Trustman joined them for the walk.

A source also confirmed the baby’s arrival to People magazine.

Gaga opened up about wanting to be a mom in an interview with the New York Times in March 2025.

“I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it,” she shared.

The star went on, “The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.”

She added of her career, “I’m also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon. Like, today is wonderful, but the whole day has revolved around me. There’s an incredible amount of narcissism in this.”

News broke in July 2024 that Gaga and Michael were engaged.

Months later she gushed to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about working with him on “Mayhem." He has songwriting credits on seven tracks.

She shared, “I love working with him. I love writing music at home with him. I love writing in the studio with him. I love just, like, inventing things together.”