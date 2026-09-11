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“Yellowstone” actress Kelsey Asbille, 35, and her director boyfriend Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, 34, are leveling up in their relationship!

The two are reportedly engaged, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the outlet that the engagement happened in Sicily after Kelsey spent the summer filming on her new movie “The Kellys.”

The insider revealed that the couple shared the happy news with their inner circle.

Earlier this month, Joris-Peyrafitte seemingly hinted at the engagement by posting a pic of Kelsey wearing a huge sparkler on that finger!

He captioned the post, “Big year.”

The two have been dating for years, but have opted to keep their romance off the radar.