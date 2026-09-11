Celebrity News September 11, 2026
Cassie Ventura Makes Rare Red-Carpet Appearance with Husband Alex Fine
Cassie Ventura made a rare public appearance since testifying at ex Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial last year.
Ventura joined husband Alex Fine at the “MobLand” Season 2 premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Thursday.
Cassie wore a body-hugging gray dress as she posed for photos with Alex, who dressed in all black.
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Fine plays Donnie in the show, an adversary to Tom Hardy’s fixer character Harry.
Shortly after testifying in Diddy’s trial, Cassie welcomed her third child with Alex.
They are the parents of daughters Frankie, 6 and Sunny, 5, and now a son born in May 2025.