‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All: Shea’s Ex Reveals a Major Secret to Annabelle (Exclusive Clip)

Television September 11, 2026
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All: Shea’s Ex Reveals a Major Secret to Annabelle (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at the first “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All episode!
In the clip, Shea’s ex Nicole drops a bombshell to Annabelle, Shea’s daughter, and the rest of the cast.
According to Nicole, she has an audio recording in which Shea said, “He was going to keep a picture of her and hide it so [Annabelle] didn’t see it.”
When asked what kind of picture, Nicole specified, “A picture of me in lingerie.”
Tune in Sunday night on TLC!