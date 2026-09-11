Television September 11, 2026
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Groomsmen Party Discusses Russ’ Postnup with Paola (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive clip from “90 Day: The Last Resort,” as the groomsmen party discusses Russ’ postnuptial agreement with Paola ahead of the recommitment ceremony.
Russ confesses he is “stressed,” and some of the guys don’t agree with him signing the document.
He calls it “a slap in the face,” adding, “but if I don’t sign, I’m throwing everything away.”
Russ continues, “Like, all that we’ve worked for, it’s just gone.”
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