Mariska Hargitay Teases ‘Little Song & Dance’ as Emmys 2026 Host (Exclusive)

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Mariska Hargitay chatted with “Extra” as the 2026 Emmys red carpet was rolled out, teasing what to expect when she takes the stage to host.

The actress hinted she might be doing “a little song and dance for you all!”

How will her “Law & Order: SVU” fans react? She said, “I think they're going to go, ‘What?!’”

Mariska confessed, “Before ‘SVU,' I did think I was going to be headed a little bit more down the comedy road than I did the drama road. So, I’m very honored to be here and so far I’m loving my third act.”

Hargitay also admitted, “Of course I was intimidated. You can’t not be intimidated because also I’m… a little bit of a surprising choice because historically they do comedians and I wouldn’t call myself a comedian, but I think that for spirit, I get an A because I’m super excited.”

Over the weekend, Mariska won two awards at the Creative Arts Emmys: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Best Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program for her HBO documentary, “My Mom Jane.”

The doc is about her late mother Jayne Mansfield, the glamorous actress and sex symbol who died in a car accident in 1967.

She told “Extra” "I think mom brought the Emmys,” then gestured at the trees along the red carpet, “and my brother is providing these extraordinary olive trees, and I just love the symbolism of that.”

Mariska added, “After the Emmys, they are going to a homeless shelter that supports women, abuse victims of domestic violence, called the House of Ruth. So, I’m very happy about that.”

We had to ask if she has any advice for New York Knicks player Jaylen Brunson ahead of his “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

Hargitay insisted, “I think Jaylen really doesn’t need any advice. I think he’s doing pretty great. So, I’m so excited for him.”