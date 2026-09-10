Charlie Hunnam on ‘Monster’ Return, Emmy Nom & ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Reunion (Exclusive)

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Charlie Hunnam is opening up to “Extra” about returning to Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” world in “The Lizzie Borden Story,” playing Lizzie’s father Andrew Borden.

Lizzie was accused and acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepmother Abby Durfee Gray in 1892.

Charlie described Andrew as “a guy who was angry at the world, angry at God” following the death of a baby girl, and later the death of his first wife.

Hunnam added, “I felt like he’s just this tragic figure who wasn’t able to process his grief and it transformed him into this wrathful, rageful, bitter man who hated himself and hated God and took it out on everyone around him.”

Charlie said he was “definitely a monster, but also kind of a tragic figure.”

He spoke about being asked back after starring in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” for which he’s nominated at the 2026 Emmys.

“It’s an honor to be invited back,” he said. “It’s always really, like, such a privilege, and it’s so flattering when you work with talented people when they invite you back to work with them again.”

As for competing at the Emmys on Monday, he said, “I feel so honored that I get to go do this every day that, you know, that’s just a little icing on the cake, but the cake is the thing that’s delicious to eat.”

He said it was particularly meaningful to get nominated by SAG for the 2026 Actor Awards, even though he lost.

“I’ve had my own sort of like traumas at school, you know, of, like, not feeling like I belonged,” he said. “And I think to a certain extent you always feel in this industry a bit like an outsider, or at least I always have. And when I got nominated for the Actor Awards… the fact that my peers had nominated me for this and felt, like, a sense of belonging, that was really tangible and lovely.”

Plus, he dished on the “Sons of Anarchy” cast reuniting for the upcoming limited series “Legends.”

He called it “a real celebration of our brotherhood,” explaining, “It was an idea that I had… I’d been having dreams for many years about being on set with that group of actors again and just realized there was something deep in my subconscious that felt there was, like, unfinished business or just a burning creative desire to play with that group of actors again… So, I devised a narrative that would allow that to happen.”

Hunnam continued, “FX really loved it and they bought it in the room and been developing it for a couple years and now it looks like we’re going to go make it.”