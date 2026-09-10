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Angelina Jolie is opening up about motherhood in a new interview with L’Officiel.

“They’re definitely individuals,” she said of her six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 25, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, Pax, 22, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 18.

Jolie continued, “That makes me very proud, because one of the most important things, I think, is to basically not get in their way.”

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The Oscar winner went on, “As a parent, you try to do many things, but you also try to not get in the way of this human being who has a life separate from yours and so much potential in their own mind. You want to make sure that you support them.”

Maddox and Pax have both taken an interest in the film industry.

Jolie said, “I think if you have any interest in working on film, you need to be a part of the crew and do the hard work and know all the different departments. They’ve worked on a few films that way, and they're both doing other things, too: Maddox is focusing on being a pilot, and Pax has his photography, but I think he does have an interest in film.”

She added, “Obviously, it’s nice for me to be around them. I am just Mom wanting to be around her family.”

Angelina also opened up about Zahara attending the all-female HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta. She just graduated in May.

“I came in knowing that she belonged and it was a special place for her,” Jolie said. “I didn't assume I would be as welcomed and educated and supported as I was. There's no place that would’ve been better for her — it really transformed her and it’s really a part of our family now.”

Zahara joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman, and Angelina said, “They actually pulled me aside when she became an AKA. I didn't know what that really meant, but they talked to me about how it was for life. It’s an extraordinary place.”

The star continued, “Our family felt so proud of her, so honored to be a part of it and to feel like we were welcomed into something that is very special, unique and important.”

Back in December 2024, Angelina was honored with the Performer Tribute Award for her performance in “Maria” at the 34th Annual Gotham Film Awards.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the actress about how her kids were beyond proud of her commitment to portraying famed opera singer Maria Callas.

Jolie commented at the time, “They did say they were proud of how hard I worked. You know, when they say, they don't talk about winning an award, they don't talk about anything, I’ll hear them say, ‘She works so hard.’ So I think that that makes me very happy that they see that I work hard and it’s just nice.”