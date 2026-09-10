Amanda Kloots & Justin Gimelstob Split After 1 Year Together

Getty Images

Former “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, 44, and retired tennis pro Justin Gimelstob, 49, have split after one year of dating.

Kloots confirmed the breakup at the 8th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards, telling Page Six they are no longer together.

“No, not currently, but we’re still very good friends,” she said.

She insisted, “I believe in love. I definitely want that in my life.” For now, she’s focusing on other things.

“Right now I’ve really just been focused on work and Elvis and myself and just making sure I’m the best version of me,” she said.

Amanda and Justin went public with their romance in April 2025 at the Women Cancer Research Fund’s “Unforgettable Evening” event at the Beverly Hilton.

At one point, they even kissed in front of the photogs!

At the time, Kloots told People magazine that the romance was “very new.”

Justin quipped, “I hope to never leave that stage. I was admiring her well before she gave me a shot.”

Gimelstob first laid eyes on Kloots at a Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, but they didn’t go on their first date until more than a year later.

They met through mutual friends.

Amanda was previously married to actor David Larsen from 2007 until their divorce in 2015. She went on to marry Broadway actor Nick Cordero in 2017, but he died of COVID-19 complications in July 2020.