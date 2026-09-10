Getty Images

NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers is detailing his breakup from ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley.

During an appearance on “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward,” Rodgers insisted that he didn’t ruin their relationship.

He said, “I proposed [to Shailene] and she said yes. Now, she maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no.”

Aaron announced their engagement in February 2021.

“A couple days after that she tells me, ‘Before we get married, I gotta go f**k this guy,’ and I’m like — because her story is that I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her,” Rodgers claimed to Heyward. “But in actuality, she told me that and then she took off the ring by March — I proposed in December — and we had a couple of times where we tried to get reunited and nothing ever happened.”

In 2022, it was reported that the two had ended their engagement.

Aaron noted, “There wasn’t even a relationship in 2022 to break off.”

"She literally told me, ‘I don’t want to be with you’ after we tried some reconciliation in 2021. There’s just a lot of narrative out there that isn’t true,” Rodgers argued on “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.”

Aaron also had some scathing words about another famous ex… NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

He shared with Cam, “I dated Danica [Patrick]. She had just retired. She was depressed and not fun to be around, but I didn’t leave her because I was trying to be there and be a good partner. Then it was going a certain direction, obviously. There was no intimacy. There was nothing. And I’m buying a house in Malibu and she goes, ‘Would you want to buy it together?,’ and I said no.”

They split in the summer of 2020 after two years of dating.

While appearing on “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward,” Rodgers commented, “She tells a story that, ‘I was so blindsided by getting left by you, and he leaves a trail of blood around.’ I’m like what are you talking about? That is not what happened by any means.”

Aaron felt the need to speak out, saying, “And again, I feel like this needs to be told because there’s just narratives out there which, by the way, forever, what people hit me on all the time was he’s such a f***ing a**hole, even his family hates him. Nobody knew anything that was going on with it.”

He went out to slam his famous exes, telling Cam, “The height of their fame was when they were with me. They get clicks when they say my name, just like the idiots on TV because I am a lightning rod, because people actually give a sh*t.”

Rodgers had a message for his exes, saying, “Stop talking about me, you’re not relevant, move on with your life. You’re lying.”

Years ago, Shailene made rare comments about their relationship.

In an interview with Outside magazine, Woodley explained why she has opted not to talk about their relationship, saying, “It always makes me cry.”

“It was not right,” Woodley emphasized. “But it was beautiful.”

Without mentioning the broken engagement directly, Shailene said, “I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022.”

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” Woodley revealed. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

She noted that she stayed in a “toxic situation” because of empathy for “someone else.”

“I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing,” Shailene pointed out. “That was the lowest low of my life.”

Last year, Danica also said unflattering things about her relationship with Aaron.

During an appearance on the Sage Steele Show, Patrick revealed that their breakup was the most painful experience for her since "it was sudden.”

She went on, "It felt like it was my life. So when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life… And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.”

Along with saying Rodgers “leaves a trail of blood," Danica said, "Someone that you know, people could never imagine that I would lack any confidence, or belief in the simple things about who I am. Everything was torn to bits. He leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after we — there’s been enough out there.”

She emphasized, "But it gave me the greatest gift, which is myself. It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself."