The sports world has a it new couple to watch… rising tennis star Ben Shelton and soccer superstar Trinity Rodman!

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Ben is the 23-year-old who is making U.S. Open history, while Trinity is the highest-paid female soccer player in the world and the daughter of NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman.

On Tuesday night, Trinity was front row for Ben’s five-set thriller against two-time U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, which was over four hours long!

After Shelton beat Alcaraz in a tiebreaker, Rodman was seen smiling and celebrating the win with his signature “dialed in” move.

Trinity also took to her Instagram Stories to post a clip of Shelton’s match-winning moment. She wrote, “My world.”

The match, which ended at 3:33 in the morning, was the latest U.S. Open match ever played!

During a post-match interview on the court, Ben mentioned his sister and best friend, but omitted Trinity.

He said, “I'm just hoping my best friend and sister over there don't have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours. It would be huge for their employers to let them have the day off today.”

Trinity didn’t take it personally, joking when the camera panned her in the stands, “What about me?”

The couple went public with their relationship in March 2025.

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Last month, Trinity opened up on their relationship on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

According to Rodman, she made the first move by sliding into his DMs. She revealed, “I said ‘You’re sick, fire emoji,’ that’s it … It worked, he responded within 10 minutes, so I win.”

They met in person about a week or so later.