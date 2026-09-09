Movies September 09, 2026
Tom Cruise Is Unrecognizable in ‘Digger’ Final Trailer
Tom Cruise is getting ready to kick off the fall movie season with his new movie “Digger,” which hits theaters October 2.
Check out the final trailer for the wild comedy, in which Cruise plays an oil baron who has to save the world after he causes an environmental catastrophe.
For his role, Tom underwent a major physical transformation to look like an aged, gray-haired man with a belly.
The Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed movie also stars John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons.
Cruise is about to hit the promo trail for the movie, and will make his debut appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show."