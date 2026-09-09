Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee’s Son Brandon Thomas Engaged to GF Katarina Demetriades

Getty Images

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son Brandon Thomas Lee is taking the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Katarina Demetriades.

Last week, Brandon popped the question to Katarina during a vacation in Indonesia, People magazine reports.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Brandon seemingly proposed at a beach after a year of dating.

The two, who were both raised in Los Angeles, were friends for years before things turned romantic last year.

Katarina also shared the engagement news on Instagram, writing, “meet my fiancé.”

The news comes just months after Brandon’s brother Dylan Lee tied the knot with interior designer Paula Truss.

Pamela was in attendance at the nuptials, which took place in Saint-Tropez.

She told Vogue, “I’m so happy for Dylan and so excited to send him off into the wild world. Tears are catching me off guard at times — happy tears. But as Khalil Gibran says, ‘As parents, we are the bow from which life springs.’”

Tommy shared some moments from the wedding festivities on Instagram Stories.

He included a pic of him and Pamela posing with Dylan, and a video of Dylan pouring champagne and giving Paula a kiss.

Tommy wrote, “Congrats to my son and his best friend on their union!”

“Extra” spoke with Pamela about her boys back in 2023 when she released her doc “Pamela: A Love Story.”