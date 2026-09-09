Joy Behar Sounds-Off on Harry & Meghan’s U.K. Return & King Charles' ‘Grudge’ (Exclusive)

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On Tuesday, Joy Behar was on hand as “The View” kicked off its 30th season!

“Extra” spoke with Joy, who celebrated a major career milestone — she’s officially hosted more seasons of an American talk show than any other woman.

Joy kept it real, saying, “It seems rather long to me. You know, as I said on the air, I said to Barbara [Walters], ‘We’re going to get old on this show.’ She said, ‘We’re going to get old anyway.’ She was right.”

“I can’t believe I beat Regis [Philbin] and the Jolly Green Giant and Oprah [Winfrey],” Behar quipped. “It’s 28 years because I was fired, you know, a couple of times. Then they begged me to come back.”

Behar said she feels like she’s “performing some kind of service” for the American people when she speaks her mind. She’s always been outspoken on the daytime show while discussing hot topics.

One of the big hot topics this week is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move back to the U.K.

King Charles made it very clear in a letter distributed on Monday that the two will remain private citizens, despite their return.

Behar weighed in on Charles’ letter, saying, “Boy, he holds a grudge.”

Harry and Meghan were “a little surprised” by Charles’ letter and weren’t informed about it “in advance,” according to their spokesperson.

Behar asked, “Can't they have a minute where they don't want to be royals and then come back to be royals?”