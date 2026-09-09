‘Ghost Adventures’: A Chilling First Look at the Season Premiere (Exclusive)

Discovery Channel

Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley are back for an all-new season of “Ghost Adventures”!

This season, the team will explore abandoned frontier towns, historic estates, and more using the latest and greatest in scientific technology and investigation tactics.

“Extra” has a first look at the chilling premiere teaser as the crew pulls up to a run-down warehouse in Las Vegas.

While the site is now used as a horror-themed escape room, the team is investigating the building’s possible ties to the mob and whether any spirits were left behind.

Zak shared in a statement, “These investigations pushed us into some of the darkest and most challenging environments we have ever faced. Grisly and violent pasts created a breeding ground for extremely negative energy that was incredibly disturbing and unpredictable. The evidence we captured and activity we encountered was far more sinister and intense than anything we had expected.”

Discovery Channel