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“Uptown Girl” singer Billy Joel, 77, is opening up about his health!

A year ago, Joel revealed that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder where there’s too much cerebral spinal fluid buildup.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Billy recalled going to a doctor after noticing that his “balance was not good.”

Following his diagnosis, doctors recommended that Joel undergo surgery to place a brain shunt.

He shared, “I said, ‘Well, what does that entail?’ ‘Well, we drill a hole through your skull and we stick a shunt inside your brain.’ I said, ‘Nah, I think I’ll pass on that.’ I didn’t want to do that, but then I read up on it and I realized it can help improve your balance and can help your memory. You know, I don’t want to lose my marbles.”

Billy added, “It’s hard to tell what’s age and what’s a condition, so I agreed to do the shunt. I had a surgery and they implanted a shunt in my brain — and it actually improved things.”

While his balance, memory, and ability to function “got better,” he still had to reduce his workload.

He explained, “The doctors told me this: Because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show. It was causing damage to my brain nerves and I could be losing more brain cells the more shows I did, and I realized that means I shouldn’t be doing this right now. I got to improve.”

Last year, Billy was forced to cancel shows due to his brain condition.