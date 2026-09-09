Celebrity News September 09, 2026
Billy Joel Undergoes Brain Surgery After Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Diagnosis
“Uptown Girl” singer Billy Joel, 77, is opening up about his health!
A year ago, Joel revealed that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder where there’s too much cerebral spinal fluid buildup.
In an interview with SiriusXM, Billy recalled going to a doctor after noticing that his “balance was not good.”
Following his diagnosis, doctors recommended that Joel undergo surgery to place a brain shunt.
He shared, “I said, ‘Well, what does that entail?’ ‘Well, we drill a hole through your skull and we stick a shunt inside your brain.’ I said, ‘Nah, I think I’ll pass on that.’ I didn’t want to do that, but then I read up on it and I realized it can help improve your balance and can help your memory. You know, I don’t want to lose my marbles.”
Billy added, “It’s hard to tell what’s age and what’s a condition, so I agreed to do the shunt. I had a surgery and they implanted a shunt in my brain — and it actually improved things.”
While his balance, memory, and ability to function “got better,” he still had to reduce his workload.
Billy Joel’s Brain Disorder Diagnosis: What’s Next for the Piano Man’s Health?View Story
He explained, “The doctors told me this: Because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show. It was causing damage to my brain nerves and I could be losing more brain cells the more shows I did, and I realized that means I shouldn’t be doing this right now. I got to improve.”
Last year, Billy was forced to cancel shows due to his brain condition.
“They don’t want me to stress too much, so I’m doing physical therapy,” Billy elaborated. “I’m doing whatever it is they tell me to do because I don’t want to lose it, you know? So, I’m always testing myself. I know people have heard, ‘Oh, he’s got a brain disorder,’ and I’m okay. I just want people to know, don’t worry about me. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.”