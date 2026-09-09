‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Jess Edwards & Spencer Conley Split

Bahareh Ritter

“Bachelor in Paradise” alums Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley have called it quits.

In a statement posted on their Instagram Stories, they said, “After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve made the difficult decision to end our engagement and go our separate ways. There wasn’t one moment that brought us here.”

“The past year and a half gave us so many memories and experiences that we’ll always cherish, and while this isn’t the ending we imagined, we’ll always have so much love and respect for each other and for what we shared,” they added.

Along with “moving forward with grateful hearts,” the pair expressed their appreciation for the love and support of their relationship.

They wrote, “Thank you to everyone who believed in us and rooted for our love. Your continued kindness means more than you know as we navigate what comes next.”

The split announcement comes a month after Jess weighed in on rumors that they had split.

During an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Jess told Rachel Recchia and Charity Lawson, “I have a really bad problem at seeing stuff and getting immediately infuriated. It really does and this is probably exactly what they want to hear, too, but I will see it and I’m like, ‘I’m so mad, we need to post together.’ I’m like, ‘You know what? It literally does not matter what they think.’ I know nine times out of 10 it’s because they care and they’re invested in us.”

As for the trolls who left comments on her social media page, Jess said, “And then it’s the people who want to start drama. I’ll have people literally comment on videos where you can clearly see my ring in every clip. And they’re like, ‘She’s not been wearing her ring recently,’ and I’m like, ‘Girl, yes I have.’”

Spencer also addressed the rumors last month.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Hahaha I’m alive and well 😂 Been burnt out on social media and kinda ran out of content that was fun to make lol.”