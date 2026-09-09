Ariana Madix on Broadway Return in ‘Just in Time’ & Best ‘DWTS’ Advice (Exclusive)

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Ariana Madix is returning to Broadway!

She spoke to "Extra" about playing Connie Francis in “Just in Time” for a 10-week run starting Sept. 12.

An “excited” Madix shared, “Connie Francis is such an icon. To be able to step into her shows is an amazing feeling.”

While the show does have some heavy themes, Madix noted that “it brings so much joy” to the audience. She said, “Something that I’ve noticed… when I’ve been able to sneak in and sit in the audience… is the joy on everyone’s faces.”

Since the theater in staged the round, Ariana commented, “You can see everyone’s faces, so it makes me feel very connected with everyone.”

Madix’s fans have been with her every step of the way, from her time on reality TV to now. Showing her appreciation, she gushed, “They’re everything. They’re the best. I feel like so many of them, even though sometimes we’ve never met, I feel like so many of them truly see me at times and moments when maybe I don’t see myself.

“They always bring me back and bring me up and so I’m grateful… and I hope I get to meet so many of them after this show [at the] stage door,” Ariana added.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum has made a name for herself in without any connections or money, forging her own path to make her theater dreams come true.

She shared, "Kicking around in New York and showing up to open calls and things like that, it was not gonna be the path for me. And I did that for a few years before I decided that moving to Los Angeles and learning a little bit more about the business and knowing that having television credits, having credits, and building a name for myself on screen was going to hopefully help me be able to return and be on the stage."

She emphasized, "No two people's paths are the same, and I'm so grateful that I was able to forge this one, and I encourage everyone to forge their own as well."

Ariana continued, "Just stay true to what it is that you believe you're passionate about that you wanna do... Stay true to your dream if it's what you really, really want and don't give up, because sometimes it takes 10 years, sometimes it takes 20 years.”

Madix also shared her best advice for the new “DWTS” cast after competing herself on Season 32 with partner Pasha Pashkov.

She noted, “Make sure you have shoes that fit. The more time you spend on your feet in shoes that maybe are just a little off, the more that will snowball into many other problems. Have fun, live it up. Do every dance like it’s your last. It's life-changing. They're all gonna have so much fun."

As for who she’s rooting for, Ariana revealed, “I will always root for Pasha, so I'll be texting 'Amber' to 21523." Her former dance partner is paired with ice skater Amber Glenn for Season 35.