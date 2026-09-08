Whoopi Goldberg Reflects ‘Star Trek’s’ 60th and What It Did for Representation (Exclusive)

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Whoopi Goldberg was on hand to kick off “The View” Season 30.

“Extra” spoke with Whoopi, who is also a member of the “Star Trek” family, and she reflected on the show turning 60 and what it did for representation.

Referencing the creator of “Star Trek,” Goldberg said, “Gene Roddenberry had an idea, you know, of a way to have people recognize the differences. We can work through them, so he put all these people on this sci-fi show that he didn’t realize, you know, that for kids like me… I love science fiction. There is no science fiction movies that had Black people in it.”

Reflecting on a conversation that she had with Gene about representation, Whoopi shared, “When I went to talk to him, he didn’t believe I wanted to do ‘Next Generation.’ He said, ‘Why do you?’

“I said, ‘Because, you know, Lieutenant Uhura was the first time I was sure we were going to be in the future.’ He said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘You know, there’s no Black people in the future in any of these movies.’ He said, ‘That can’t be true.’ I said, ‘It is.’ He said, ‘Well,’ and we went on to have our meeting. He said, ‘I’m going to see what I can find.’ He called me about a week later and said, ‘I’m shocked to tell you this, but you’re right.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you were it. Thanks.’”

Whoopi showed some love for Nichelle Nichols, who originally played Lt. Uhura, saying, “She started it and I was happy to take up that moniker and then LeVar [Burton] was the next one to do it.”

As for the major impact that the show had, Goldberg commented, “You’re just doing the show. You have no idea that you’re giving life and hope to some weird little kid who wants to be an actor.”

Whoopi also opened up on the secret to the success of “The View” after all these years.