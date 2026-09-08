Teddi Mellencamp Still ‘Cancer-Free,’ Gushes Over ‘Really Fun’ BF PJ Conley (Exclusive)

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Teddi Mellencamp is opening up on her health, her boyfriend, and more!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke to the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast host, who kept it real about her cancer battle.

She said, “You know, some days I feel great and some days I feel really low. And I think that that’s one thing I didn’t really realize. People think like once you get through radiation and then you’re on to either their chemotherapy or their immunotherapy, then, like, you’re healed. And you’re like, ‘No, I’m still in the midst of it.’”

Teddi said, "I'm not allowed to say that I'm in remission, but I'm allowed to say that I'm cancer-free for right now." She explained that she has 10 more months of immunotherapy, which "seems to be working."

As for what has kept her going, Mellencamp shared, “I would say honestly just being open and vulnerable about the process. Like, I will on the bad days, I’ll talk to my family or my friends and I’ll be like, ‘This is a really hard day and, like, it has nothing to do with you, but I am really struggling.' And something about being able to share that and not being judged is like, okay, then the next day you’re like, ‘I can do this.'"

Teddi’s cancer battle has changed her views on life.

She explained, “I think the biggest thing it’s taught me is like I’ve always, whether it has shown or not, been a perfectionist and wanted everything to be right all the time. And I can’t live that way anymore. I’m like, if you need to get in touch with me, you can text me. I don’t check my emails. I don’t know how to do... like, this is the new me. And same goes with my kids. I used to be like, ‘We have to be on schedule 24/7 and like we have gymnastics...’ and now I’m like, ‘All right, guys. This is what we’re gonna do.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum also reacted to Leah Remini joining the cast.

She said, “I think she’s gonna be amazing. Well, first I was like excited about Tracy Tutor, but then once I heard Leah Remini, I was like, ‘Well, now we’ve got a multitude of big personalities coming in.’ And that’s what they need because I think for the last couple years, we’ve seen a couple of big personalities, but we need to kind of split that mold.”

So would she ever go back to the show?

Teddi answered, “You know, I probably wouldn’t go back to ‘Beverly Hills’… I filmed a bit for ‘Orange County’ this year and… it’s more my speed… You know, ‘Beverly Hills,’ I was always, you know, significantly younger. There was, like, I never was gonna live up to the lifestyle of it all and trying to do that didn’t make me feel great about myself.”

She smiled, adding, “I was like, ‘No, I’m never gonna have that new Birkin bag.’ I’m not gonna be like, ‘Oh, look at my Hermès.’ Like, I’m just, that’s not [me]. That’s not in ‘Orange County.’ It’s just like, ‘Can I go in and be a disaster?’ Yes, I can.”

Mellencamp recently debuted her new boyfriend PJ Conley on Instagram.

Dishing on her new relationship, Teddi said, “It’s good... I have to adjust. Like, I’m used to being like, you know, well, I was married for 17. I mean, I still married, right?”

Teddi is technically separated from Edwin Arroyave.

She gushed, “No, PJ’s great. He’s really fun. It’s like one of those things where I am able to look forward to something to do after 4 p.m., which is very difficult for me. Like 4 p.m. I’m starting to wind down… He’s like, ‘I don’t want to push you, but can you do dinner at 7 tonight?’ And I’m like, ‘Ooh, 7.’

Recalling on their first date, Teddi shared, “Our very first date that we like after we met on Hinge… He was like, ‘Can you meet at 7:30 at Casa Vega?’ And I was like, ‘7:30.’ So I had my girlfriend Amy come with me and we just had dinner there before he even met and so when he arrived I’m sitting there with another girl… I was like, there was no way I was gonna wait and come at 7:30.”

Her boyfriend is younger at 31, and Teddi quipped, “Well, I made a kind of joke on my Instagram where I said first he meets a cougar and then he meets the Coug because that’s what my dad’s called. Johnny Cougar.”

Teddi has a lot to celebrate. Her podcast “Two Ts in a Pod” is doing very well! She said, “It’s pretty amazing. We have like a whole world underneath us now. So that we have multiple different Housewife podcasts underneath ‘Two T’s in a Pod.’”