Celebrity News September 08, 2026
Salma Hayek Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Celebrate Turning 60
Salma Hayek is “60 and grateful”!
The star celebrated the milestone in her birthday suit while skinny-dipping in the ocean.
In one photo, Hayek lies in the water with a grin on her face. In another, she has her backside to the camera, covered only by the water and her long, flowing hair.
Stars took to the comments in a big way.
Lindsay Lohan posted, “Beautiful!”
While Elle Fanning shared, “Beautiful ! Happy birthday!”
Marion Cotillard dropped an “Oh wow!”
Olivia Munn added, “The bar has been set 🎂🎉🔥.”
Diane Kruger posted, “Happy birthday beautiful ❤️.”
Rachel Zoe called Salma, “Queen forever 👑.”
Christina Hendricks commented, “You look so happy. Happy Birthday.”
Rita Ora gushed, “Gorgeous 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday! 🥳”
Paris Hilton wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous 😍🔥🔥.”
The celebration didn’t end there! In a video posted by Alfonso Cuarón’s daughter Tess Bu Cuaron, Salma took part in the Mexican tradition “la mordida.” Watch it here!
Salma stands before a giant cake and then takes a hands-free bite as her daughter Valentina pushes her face into the dessert.
Bu Cuaron also shared a carousel of images with the caption, “When in rome… happy birthday @salmahayek 🧡.”
One pic includes Rita Ora, another shows Salma hugging Angelina Jolie.
Meanwhile, back in May 2025, Salma opened up to “Extra” about being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star at 58.
Salma explained, “It’s something that you never imagined, and it’s like a call out of the blue and you’re trying to figure out if it’s the right magazine you’re thinking about, and then I got a little bit of impostor syndrome.”
She said, “I got a lot of people cheering for me to do it.” Watch!