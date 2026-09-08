Salma Hayek Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Celebrate Turning 60

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Salma Hayek is “60 and grateful”!

The star celebrated the milestone in her birthday suit while skinny-dipping in the ocean.

In one photo, Hayek lies in the water with a grin on her face. In another, she has her backside to the camera, covered only by the water and her long, flowing hair.

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Stars took to the comments in a big way.

Lindsay Lohan posted, “Beautiful!”

While Elle Fanning shared, “Beautiful ! Happy birthday!”

Marion Cotillard dropped an “Oh wow!”

Olivia Munn added, “The bar has been set 🎂🎉🔥.”

Diane Kruger posted, “Happy birthday beautiful ❤️.”

Rachel Zoe called Salma, “Queen forever 👑.”

Christina Hendricks commented, “You look so happy. Happy Birthday.”

Rita Ora gushed, “Gorgeous 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday! 🥳”

Paris Hilton wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous 😍🔥🔥.”

The celebration didn’t end there! In a video posted by Alfonso Cuarón’s daughter Tess Bu Cuaron, Salma took part in the Mexican tradition “la mordida.” Watch it here!

Salma stands before a giant cake and then takes a hands-free bite as her daughter Valentina pushes her face into the dessert.

Bu Cuaron also shared a carousel of images with the caption, “When in rome… happy birthday @salmahayek 🧡.”

One pic includes Rita Ora, another shows Salma hugging Angelina Jolie.

Meanwhile, back in May 2025, Salma opened up to “Extra” about being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star at 58.

Salma explained, “It’s something that you never imagined, and it’s like a call out of the blue and you’re trying to figure out if it’s the right magazine you’re thinking about, and then I got a little bit of impostor syndrome.”