Rob Reiner Wins Posthumous Emmy for ‘The Bear’

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Rob Reiner won a posthumous Emmy on Sunday, less than a year after his tragic death.

Reiner was awarded Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as restaurant consultant Albert Schnurr in Season 4 of “The Bear.”

Deadline reports presenter Wendi McLendon-Covey accepted the award on Rob’s behalf, telling the audience at Peacock Theater, “We all wish he was here,” as the crowd gave Reiner a standing ovation.

The award was announced at a two-night Emmys ceremony over the weekend, previously known as the Creative Arts Emmys. A third ceremony, known as the Primetime Emmys, will air on Monday, Sept. 14.

This was Reiner’s third Emmy win. He previously won twice for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his role as Mike Stivic in “All in the Family.”

In December, Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home.

Their son Nick Reiner was arrested shortly after the crime. In August, Nick was indicted for the murders, with charges also including a lying-in-wait special circumstance allegation. He pleaded not guilty.