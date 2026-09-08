Pamela Anderson on Being Told She Had 10 Years to Live After Hepatitis C Diagnosis

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Pamela Anderson got surprisingly candid as she was honored at the amfAR Gala Venezia.

Anderson delivered a powerful speech on overcoming her hepatitis C diagnosis.

While onstage, Pamela recalled the moment doctors told the then mother of two young boys how much time she had left on earth.

She said, “It was a death sentence. That’s what my doctor told me — that I probably had around 10 years to live.”

According to Anderson, the 2002 diagnosis “colored and corrupted my decisions.”

She noted, “It was not fear of death, but fear of what might happen to my young children. It turned my life inside out.”

Luckily, a new treatment arrived and to pay for it, Pamela “took everything” she had saved in her bank.