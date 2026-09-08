Married Travel Bloggers Are Swarmed by Bees in ‘ER: Caught on Camera’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has a sneak peek from “ER: Caught on Camera.”

Married travel bloggers Dan and Leanne’s fun adventure visiting Sri Lanka’s world-famous Nine Arch Bridge quickly turns into a nightmare when a giant honeybee hive is disturbed under the bridge.

When disturbed, the bees can become “highly aggressive.”

If someone is stung locally, it’s not life-threatening, but it’s a different story if you have an allergic reaction, which can lead to death, according to Dr. J. Mack Slaughter.

Being stung a lot can also cause death!

Slaughter explained, “We call it a massive envenomation. It is exquisitely time-sensitive because massive envenomations can absolutely lead to cardiac arrest.”

When the attack comes to an end, Dan goes searching for Leanne, who ran away!