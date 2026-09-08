Lori Loughlin Files for Divorce from Mossimo Giannulli

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“Full House” alum Lori Loughlin is making a legal move to end her marriage to Mossimo Giannulli.

Loughlin filed for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Loughlin listed the separation date as August 31, 2025.

Loughlin cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Lori noted that a prenup is in place, so support can be determined at a later date.

Lori and Mossimo tied the knot in 1997. Child custody won’t be an issue since both of their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, are adults.

News broke of Lori and Mossimo’s separation in October.

In a statement, Lori’s rep Elizabeth Much told People magazine, “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”

The separation came eight months after they put their Hidden Hills, California, mansion on the market for $16.5 million.

They purchased the home in the summer 2020, months after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from the college cheating scandal.

According to court documents filed in 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 people charged in the scandal.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison. Along with paying a $250,000 fine, he would also be on two years of supervised release.