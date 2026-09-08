Ken Jeong & Joel McHale Roast Each Other While Talking ‘Animal Control’ (Exclusive)

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Things went off the rails with Ken Jeong and Joel McHale as they talked with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about “Animal Control” Season 5, premiering Sept. 27 on FOX.

While promoting the show, the two were relentless with trolling each other.

When Joel joked that Ken is now 70, Ken insisted, “I’m not 70! Stop saying that. People are going to start believing that I’m 70. You’re going to hurt my job opportunities.”

Joel quipped, “Does anyone believe that Ken is 70?”

The two couldn’t stop laughing throughout the interview!

Joel also roasted Ken by saying he “just started in this business.”

Ken clapped back, saying, “We worked on ‘Community’ for 6 seasons… We’ve literally done hundreds of episodes of television together, both scripted and unscripted.”

Joel and Ken are returning as wild animal wranglers and did their best to explain the show.

Joel shared, “This show is about Ken’s character, whose name is Roman Park, and he’s color blind.”

Ken added, “He starts a private animal control company that wants to control every animal control in the greater Northwest Seattle area.”

Joel commented, “This is all true.”

Referencing Joel’s character, Ken went on, “The only reason he is doing it is because he hates Frank Shaw.”

Their characters might not like each other, but in real life, they are BFFs!

Joel said, “My wife knows when I’m talking to Ken because she’ll be like, ‘Are you talking to your boyfriend?”

Ken chimed, “Same with my wife.”