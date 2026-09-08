Jennifer Aniston’s BF Jim Curtis Makes Rare Comment on His Son

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Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis is opening up on his personal life!

While appearing on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show,” Curtis gave a shout-out to his son.

He shared, “I’m so proud of my son, Aidan. He’s away at college in his freshman year. He’s got his own job, he bought himself a car, and I’m so proud of him. He’s an amazing kid.”

Aidan is Jim’s son with his ex-wife Rachel Napolitano.

When asked if Aidan has read his new book “The Book of Possibility,” Jim responded “No.”

Jim explained how his life has changed since becoming a dad.

He noted, “My identity now, I think, shows confidence, shows self-acceptance, shows self-love. I think 20 years ago, I think I was also very loving, but I had less confidence in myself. And I had less self-acceptance. And I was trying to kind of ignore this body.”

In his 20s, doctors found lesions on Curtis’ spinal cord, which led to nerve damage and partial paralysis.

The condition impacted his ability to walk, giving him a limp.

He shared, “People would be like, ‘What happened?’ And I’d say I, I didn't wanna talk about it. Instead, I’d, you know, I tried to fabricate the story that would have the least amount of questions. ‘What happened?’ Motorcycle accident. No more questions after a motorcycle accident. Someone’s gonna ask, ‘How fast are you going?’ There's no more questions. When you say, ‘Oh, unknown illness.’ Then people go, kind of... It leads to more… I think I’ve grown in terms of my ability to make an impact on my family and the world. Then, I was supportive and loving and caring, and also, I think I had a lot to learn.”

Curtis has gotten more attention since dating Aniston.

He said, “I’ve been pretty public for a long time, but never this level. I’ve never been in the Hollywood kind of trades, the press… No one’s really cared who I’ve dated in the past. So, that was an adjustment for me.”

“Don’t Google yourself again, Jim, to see what the news is saying today. And that took like, you know, three or four months,” Curtis quipped.