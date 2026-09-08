Jack Osbourne Teases ‘Easter Eggs’ in Ozzy’s Halloween Horror Nights House (Exclusive)

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

“Extra” chatted with Sharon and Jack Osbourne as Universal Studios Hollywood kicked off Halloween Horror Nights.

This year, one of the haunted houses is “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness,” featuring the legacy of the metal rock star.

She told us, “It’s a great tribute to him and I know he’d be very happy about it, so it makes me happy.”

Sharon added, “He’d love it. He’d be over the moon about it.”

Jack added, “It’s an absolute privilege all around. The fact that Universal is like, ‘Hey, we want to do this. Are you in?’ And like I don’t even think I finished reading the email and I was like, ‘Yes. Like, 100%.’ It’s just a huge honor… I’m thrilled.”

Sharon revealed she had not seen the final product yet, explaining, “I saw all the drawings as they were being done and, you know, they told me all the ideas that they’d come up with, but I haven’t actually seen it.”

Jack helped get the project underway, sharing, “I have seen pictures. I was involved with the creative process kind of getting it here and lots of zooms… both the Universal California and Orlando teams were just awesome to work with and so collaborative and it was really a super cool experience to see how these things come together.”

He also revealed, “There’s a lot of Easter eggs, meaning that if you’re familiar with my father’s music… some of the legends that, you know, kind of accompanied him. It’s all sprinkled in there.”

Jack thinks his father would find the tribute “flattering, but also really funny.”