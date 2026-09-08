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Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back at her past relationship with Brad Pitt.

The two met on the set of the 1995 movie “Se7en,” where there was an immediate attraction.

During an appearance on the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, Paltrow shared, “I got cast in the movie [‘Seven’] with Brad, and I met him on set, and we had kind of a love at first sight thing.”

“It was pretty awesome. It was really fun,” Gwyneth added. “He was so beautiful, and I think he was 31 and I was 22.”

At the time, Gwyneth was still starting out while Brad had already established himself as a Hollywood star with hits like “Thelma & Louise,” “Legends of the Fall,” and “Interview with the Vampire.”

She noted, “I had movies coming out, so I was sort of getting famous on my own, and I was famous as his girlfriend.”

It was years before she won Best Actress for her 1998 film “Shakespeare in Love.”

The pair dated for three years until 1997, a year after they got engaged.

Gwyneth explained, “We didn’t get married. I was just young, and we were working all over different parts of the world.”

Paltrow opened up about the heartbreak, saying, “I was so bummed when we broke up, and I think that the press aspect and all that makes it feel larger than life in a way. You have to carry this faux cultural importance piece and it’s this extra burden and this extra almost shame that it didn’t work out. It was hard.”

Despite their broken engagement, Gwyneth pointed out that they still have “love” for each other.

She added, “I think there was an aspect of it that was very heady. I was very young, and he was this beautiful movie star. But he’s a great guy, and I love him to this day. He’s a friend.”

Years after their split, Pitt tied the knot with Jennifer Aniston, but they split in 2005. In 2014, he married Angelina Jolie, but they split in 2016. They finally settled their divorce in 2024.