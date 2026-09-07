Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Expecting Another Baby!

Instagram

Ciara, 40, and Russell Wilson, 37, have a baby on the way!

This will be their fourth child together, and her fifth.

They shared the news with a cute carousel of photos and videos on Instagram as Ciara showed off her baby bump.

The videos feature a clothesline of white T-shirts that get smaller and smaller until Ciara comes into view hanging up a white onesie.

Ciara, wearing a white tank top and with curlers in her hair, smiles and holds up five fingers.

In another video, Russell walks down the line of tees until he reaches Ciara and then he holds up his hand to indicate five.

Ciara wrote in the caption, "One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥺🖤”

Russell commented, "Baby Cinco!”