Barbara Eden Reassures Fans She Is Okay After Sudden Cancellation

Splash News

“It’s okay everyone! I’m okay!”

With those words of reassurance, Barbara Eden put to rest rumors of ill health that had alarmed the “I Dream of Jeannie” icon’s many fans.

Eden had been expected to appear at Cinecon, an annual vintage-movie convention, in L.A. Saturday when her sudden cancellation was chalked up to a “sudden illness.”

On Sunday, she sought to turn down the temperature on concerns she might be drastically sick.

“Oh, my goodness there has been a bit of miscommunication,” Eden, 95, said in a statement on social media. “I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects. Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out.”

She clearly regretted missing out on Cinecon, where she would have accepted a Cinecon Legacy Award. “What awful timing for this to happen! My deepest appreciation to everyone for the concern.”

Her longtime pal Pat Boone, 92, was on hand to collect the statuette in her absence.

Eden wants her admirers to rest assured she will soon be back on the road to meet fans. “This is just a speedbump! I expect to be out and about as soon as I’m given the go-ahead! Again, my love and thanks to everyone for all the concern”

Cinecon

The other stars being honored at the 62nd edition of Cinecon were Nancy Kwan, 87, after a screening of her classic film “Flower Drum Song”; Lainie Kazan, 86, whose “My Favorite Year” co-star Annie De Salvo handed her the award; and Anna Maria Alberghetti, 90, due to receive her award from former kid star Gigi Perreau on Labor Day.

Cinecon