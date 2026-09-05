Stella Parton Decries ‘AI & Endless Garbage’ in Wake of Sister Dolly’s Death

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Dolly Parton’s younger sister Stella Parton is speaking out about the aftermath of the icon’s death — and she’s acknowledging the good and the bad.

In an Instagram post this weekend, Stella, 77, wrote, “First let me say, thank you to the ones of you who have shown ‘genuine’ support and love during this time of our family bereavement.”

She went on to reassure fans, “We will be okay in time but each of us will grieve in our own personal way. Every human being experiences pain and loss in life and my family is no different.”

Parton then called out inappropriate expressions, noting, “We have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers.”

Specifically, “There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it’s been challenging to absorb and or ignore.”

AI featuring Dolly that’s been all over social media includes a fake image purporting to show Parton without makeup and also the typical renderings of Parton being welcomed into heaven by a host of other famous entertainers, like Kenny Rogers.

“As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation.”

Here, she may be referencing online speculation regarding what kind of cancer Parton battled. The specific type has not been confirmed by Dolly’s family. Instead, they announced her death at 80 had come after “a brief battle with cancer.”

Parton ended on a positive note, going on to say, “My big sister Dolly would be surprised and delighted by the love her family and she has been shown during this time. She loved her fans and the public in general.”

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